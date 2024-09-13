TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Trading Up 0.7%

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 65,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 173,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TBRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TruBridge from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

TruBridge Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $183.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 67,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $674,205.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,569,545 shares in the company, valued at $15,679,754.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

