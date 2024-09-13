TrueFi Price Up 20.4% This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $115.91 million and $25.41 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,157,452,977 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,157,451,589.9330533 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.09841569 USD and is up 8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $20,985,320.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

