TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.70. 2,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.47.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.
