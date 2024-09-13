TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $24.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.31.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

TTMI stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.50 and a beta of 1.26. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,977.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,977.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $416,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,659 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

