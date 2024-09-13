Turbo (TURBO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.64 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Turbo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Turbo has a market cap of $252.38 million and $43.64 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Turbo has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00358758 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $45,599,070.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

