TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $104.49

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.49 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 103.40 ($1.35). TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.37), with a volume of 2,018,829 shares.

TwentyFour Income Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £785.23 million and a PE ratio of -3,500.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.98.

TwentyFour Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. TwentyFour Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About TwentyFour Income

In related news, insider John Le Poidevin bought 94,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £99,412.95 ($130,002.55). 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

