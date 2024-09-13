Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) CEO Buys $16,314.00 in Stock

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph C. Visconti acquired 40,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 17.8 %

VEEE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 170,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,694. Twin Vee Powercats Co. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

