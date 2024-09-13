UBS Group Boosts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $41.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $52.64 on Monday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

