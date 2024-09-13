UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.94

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and traded as high as $89.35. UCB shares last traded at $89.26, with a volume of 4,597 shares.
UCB Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37.
UCB Company Profile
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
