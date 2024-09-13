Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 8,129 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 196,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 57,385 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 106,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

