Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $368,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $292.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.99 and its 200-day moving average is $270.81.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

