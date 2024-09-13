Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $85.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

