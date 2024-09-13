Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $33,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.