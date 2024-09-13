Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 765,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,743,000 after purchasing an additional 100,379 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

KO opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,176.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

