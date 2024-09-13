Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $356.00 price target (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $373.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

