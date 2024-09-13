UMA (UMA) Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $185.18 million and $14.40 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,900,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,519,089 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

