Uniswap Market Cap Tops $4.22 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.03 or 0.00011812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and $123.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00108945 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.72193907 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1090 active market(s) with $94,128,894.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.