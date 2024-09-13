United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 352.6% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

UDIRF opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

