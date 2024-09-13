United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on X. BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.76.

United States Steel Stock Up 4.2 %

X stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

