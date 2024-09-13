UnitedHealth Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 35,174 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,197 call options.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.57 on Friday, hitting $593.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $566.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.06. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $607.94. The company has a market capitalization of $548.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,519,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,898,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 6,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

