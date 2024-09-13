UNIUM (UNM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $35.25 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00008724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00262367 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 5.19430621 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,090,625.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

