Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Services

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $231.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $241.95.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.