Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $40.22

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.22, but opened at $39.15. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 2,635 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth about $957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

