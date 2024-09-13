Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

