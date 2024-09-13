US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

UTEN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $45.85. 11,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1491 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

