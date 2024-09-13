Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in August

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Valeo has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

