Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $15.88 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,190 shares of company stock worth $34,031,675. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

