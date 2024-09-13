Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up approximately 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Amdocs worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

