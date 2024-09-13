Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 13,327 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,272 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up approximately 1.4% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 111.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 34.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Tapestry stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

