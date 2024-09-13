Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 3,117 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.82. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

