Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 3,321 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

