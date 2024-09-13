Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Value Line Price Performance

NASDAQ VALU opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.84. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Value Line by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

