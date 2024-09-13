Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
NASDAQ VALU opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.84. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $58.45.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
