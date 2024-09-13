VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.13

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 3033043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,622,000 after buying an additional 233,244 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,390,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

