Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $196.27

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $196.27 and last traded at $196.21, with a volume of 353915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.37.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

