Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $194.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

