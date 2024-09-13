Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $194.56 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

