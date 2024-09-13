Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,200 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.70 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.