Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,200 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.70 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
