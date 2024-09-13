Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

