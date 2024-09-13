Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $285.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.49.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

