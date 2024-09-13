Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VGLT opened at $62.56 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

