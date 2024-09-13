Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,137,000 after buying an additional 28,998,773 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,725 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,982 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,720,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 966,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 876,860 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $62.56 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

