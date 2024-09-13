Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lessened by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

