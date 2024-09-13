Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.87. 14,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,925. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $154.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average of $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $775.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.593 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

