Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,418,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 195,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSV opened at $78.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

