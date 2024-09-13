Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.25

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.25 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 249863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.47.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
