Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 567,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VGSH opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 114,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 85,631 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,291,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,712,000. Finally, Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.