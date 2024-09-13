Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 567,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
VGSH opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
