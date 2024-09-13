Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,371 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

BNDX opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

