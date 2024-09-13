Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $275.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.