Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Raised by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,523,000 after buying an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Madrone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

