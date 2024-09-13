Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Up to $28.99

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $29.99. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 109,817 shares.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,523.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

